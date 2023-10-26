Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed his mom to death in Nomzamo, Strand. Family members of the 46-year-old mother were met with a grisly sight on Monday after neighbours had informed them about what happened.

It is alleged that the boy, who cannot be identified, got into an argument with his mother in the early hours of the morning, before he grabbed a knife and stabbed her. According to a source, the teen waited until sunrise to inform neighbours that his mother had been killed by a skelm who broke in, but he later allegedly admitted to his deeds. Nomzamo ward councillor Xolani Diniso says the incident has left the community in shock.

Diniso also conveyed his condolences to the family, and is calling for justice to take its course. “We suspect that the motive behind the stabbing to be drug-related,” the councillor said. “It’s heartbreaking to hear that this mother who did so much for her child was murdered by her only child.

“We are also calling on the community to come together and put their foot down against those people selling the drugs to our young people. “Drugs cause a lot of heartache and pain to many families in our community, it’s time we also do something about it,” he added. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the incident.

“Lwandle police have opened a murder case on Monday morning following the death of a 46-year-old woman,” Van Wyk said. “The victim was found with a stab wound to the neck in her home situated in Nomzamo.” He adds that a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested.