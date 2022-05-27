Cafda residents are divided after a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded by police after he allegedly pointed a gun at the cops. A 45-year-old Cafda resident said the teen pointed a gun at cops after he and another man were approached in Volksang Road at about 7.30am.

“When the cops came to them, the laaitie and another guy tried to run away but then the boy pointed his gun at the cops. They (cops) shot and wounded him before they arrested him but the laaitie did not shoot at the cops.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the gun the teen had was later found to have been stolen. GUN BUST: Cafda “Steenberg Police were busy with patrols to combat gang-related shootings in the area on Wednesday morning when they saw two males walking in the road and when they saw the police vehicle, they started to run.

“One suspect pointed at the members with a firearm and was shot and wounded. “A 9mm pistol with ammunition was confiscated while the teen was charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “The suspect will appear in Wynberg court.”