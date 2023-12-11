A teenager was gunned down just a few metres from his home on Saturday. Ashley “AJ” Maritz, 15, was killed as he went to call his sister from his neighbour’s house in Halmans Walk, Hanover Park.

His distraught mom Sharon Diedericks says: “My granddaughter woke up around 11pm and I told AJ that he must go look for his sister. “I said to him to take the child with him, I thought my daughter wasn’t going to come home. “He insisted the child stay behind and he went out alone.”

Distraught: Mother Sharon Diedericks. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Diedericks says a few moments later, gunshots went off. The heartbroken mother adds: “I counted more than 28 shots and then I shouted for him and I didn’t get any answer from him, but I heard people shouting that they just shot AJ. “I went to the scene and found him lying on the ground. He was struck in the neck and head, and one bullet came out of the eye.

“They just shoot, it doesn’t matter who you are, my son was never a gangster, but he was killed in that manner. We are tired of these kinds of killings.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Philippi police are investigating a murder case following the fatal shooting of the 15-year-old. Van Wyk says: “According to reports, the victim was walking in Halmans Walk Hanover Park when rival gangs started shooting at each other. The 15-year-old boy was struck in the neck by a stray bullet. He was rushed to a medical facility where he later died due to injuries sustained. Investigations continue.”