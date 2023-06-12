A Parkwood teen has been busted again for allegedly raping a boy in his community, just a month after being released by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a similar charge. Angry parents blamed the court for putting their children at risk after the arrest of the 13-year-old boy sent tempers flaring on Friday.

The teen was arrested last month after his 12-year-old neighbour reported that he had been lured to an alleged drug den and raped. At the time, the victim’s 33-year-old mother, who cannot be named, explained that while playing soccer, her son asked the teen for water, and was told to go to a nearby house but once inside he was locked in the council flat and raped. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says after his release, the alleged perpetrator returned to Denise Court where angry mense threatened to moer him.

"The people said they were going to get him and he was then moved by his family to Gerda Court,” Laing explained. “On Friday he was again arrested after another minor boy opened a case of rape against him. I can confirm that this incident took place after he was released from court. “He will appear in the Wynberg Children's Court on Monday on a charge of rape," the top cop adds.”