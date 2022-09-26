Witnesses say a 12-year-old boy shot and wounded a man who drove into someone’s wall. The incident happened in Eerste River, Electric City on Saturday morning.

A witness said: “The victim was so out of it after he was shot. He was shot three times by a 12-year-old boy. “He drove into someone’s wall, no one knows what the motive for the shooting is. “We heard a few gunshots and we ran outside and when we went out, we saw the white bakkie and the man was still alive and inside the vehicle.”

The man said they immediately called the police and ambulance. “We waited for a long time for the ambulance to arrive. That is very disappointing, the man could have lost his life while waiting for medical assistance.” The victim’s son, who was also there, said his father was shot in the leg.

“I only saw the leg which was bleeding. I don’t know why my dad was shot, I was just informed that he had been wounded during a shooting. And I don’t know who shot him.” Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said Kleinvlei members attended a crime scene on Saturday. “Upon arrival at the scene in Spurwing Drive in Electric City at around 7.50am, they found a 33-year-old man inside his vehicle who sustained gunshot wounds to his body.