South Africa’s cricket stars of tomorrow are ready to hit it out of the park this long weekend. Awqaf SA, in conjunction with Primrose Cricket Club, will host its annual Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament, that will take place from 14 to 18 December.

The tournament, in its eighth year, will feature multiple categories, including Under 12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups as well as an U19 girls division. On Monday, Awqaf SA introduced the Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament to the public, and stakeholders including team managers and leaders of the local cricket fraternity were present at the Newlands cricket grounds. Awqaf SA’s CEO Mickaeel Collier says: “We believe in investing in the wellbeing of our communities, and the Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament exemplifies our commitment to fostering unity through sports.”

The three-day cricket bonanza goes beyond the boundaries of the pitch, aiming to unearth fresh talent and forge social cohesion to bring diverse communities together. FULL SWING: Actions starts tomorrow Collier said Awqaf SA 100 Youth Cricket Tournament serves as a platform for young athletes to not only display their cricketing prowess, but also foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among participants and spectators alike. The matches consist of 100 balls per innings, in a five-ball over with 20 overs per team format.

Noor Abrahams, a youth convenor at Primrose Cricket Club, said that this year there is a huge excitement around the age-group tournament. ORGANISER: Noor Abrahams He says: “We are looking forward to playing a tournament in a very good spirit but yet competitive. “They always say it’s a friendly tournament, but I know at the end of the day it comes down to bragging rights, making friends and hosting families.

Shafiek Noordien of the Western Province Cricket Association further encouraged the youngsters to maintain their discipline at the upcoming tournament. Noordien says: “If you can respect yourself, you respect the sport and be disciplined on how you go about your daily life, if you can do that cricket becomes easy.”