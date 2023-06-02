Grandwest is calling on local start-up businesses to apply for the 2023 GrandWest Enterprise and Supplier Development programme (ESD) which aims to give SMMEs a hand up to take their businesses to the next level. In addition to mentorship and knowledge sharing, the programme also assists small businesses with loans and grants which applicants can pay back over an agreed period of time.

GrandWest’s total ESD programme spend for 2022, included R1.4 million spent in cash on business coaching and grants, and the extension of loans to the value of R13.6m. Since 2014, the programme has supported over 30 community businesses and many have since been signed up as suppliers. Applications are assessed by a committee consisting of heads of all departments at GrandWest.

Successful applicants agree to sign up for a three-year programme during which time they receive the mentorship their business needs to grow. Business owners are taught important subjects like financial control, governance in business, human resources skills, accounting, and also depth training in subjects that each business owner needs for their particular business. Previous applications have included event and décor planners, branding specialists, food and liquor distributors, maintenance specialists including builders, plumbers and electricians and many other fields.