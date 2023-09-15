A Mitchells Plain vrou claims she was scammed out of R7 500 after paying for a stay at Goudini Spa that never materialised. Kashiefa Abrahams, 33, accused Wagieda Abrahams of disappearing with her hard-earned kroon.

On March 8, Kashiefa saw Abrahams’ WhatsApp status advertising an eight-sleeper holiday home for R4 000 per night, and a six-sleeper for R2 500 at the holiday resort in Rawsonville. PROOF: Kashiefa’s payment “I told her I am interested in three houses and she said ‘not a problem’, a deposit of R1 000 is required and I sent her the R3 000 on 11 March,” she said. She claims Abrahams , she was advertising for an “agent” who was from Portlands, and she would hand over Kashiefa’s money to the agent and get a receipt.

“Our whole family knows Wagieda so the thought didn’t cross our minds that she would scam us,” said Kashiefa, who paid the rest of the money but never received a receipt. “Two weeks later the story changed, the money was being handed over to a Mr Boonzaier who lives in Goodwood. It was story after story and the names kept changing.” According to Kashiefa, Abrahams said she worked at the DA’s office in Mitchells Plain and told her she would pay back the money when she “gets money from the Netball World Cup”, and even wrote an affidavit.

But, Ward 75 Councillor Joan Woodman says Abrahams doesn’t work for her. “She was never employed in my office. Like every individual that interacts with political parties, she at times assisted as an activist, but was never employed by the DA,” Woodman explained. Kashiefa also says they alerted Abrahams’ family about the matter and she was warned to pay them back on September 8, but she failed to do so, and they laid a charge.

“We called Goudini and found that no booking was made,” Kashiefa added. The angry vrou then named and shamed Abrahams on Facebook, where one user commented, ‘Wagieda up to her tricks again’.” The woman claimed Abrahams bought juice from her but still owes her money.

When the Daily Voice spoke to Abrahams about the allegations laid against her, she replied: “No comment.” LIEGSTORIE: Holiday booking at Goudini Spa Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed Mitchells Plain SAPS are investigating a case of fraud. “According to reports, the suspect advertised services via social media. The victim responded to the request of the suspect and made monetary deposits only to learn later that the agreement was never a legal agreement.”