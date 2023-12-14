A Belhar mom was left in tears after she was apparently scammed out of thousands by a skelm selling luxury holiday accommodation on Facebook. The woman says she paid R12 000 for a three-night stay at a house in Camps Bay.

The vrou, who asked not to be named, says they saw the mooi villa on the Perfect Holidays Cape Town’s Facebook page in January and immediately enquired about it. BOGUS AD: Nine-bedroom Camps Bay villa. Picture supplied She says: “I called and a man by the name of Gary referred me to his colleague Zephne, who said there was an availability once I make the payment.” She paid a deposit of R12 000 on the same day to secure their stay for 18 guests, from 26 to 29 December, to celebrate her son’s crown birthday on the 27th.

She says last week they decided to go and view the place, which was advertised as having nine bedrooms and a pool, before paying the outstanding R11987 and got a groot skrik. “We got to Camps Bay but there wasn’t a Moolman Road. We searched and searched and then we went to the police station and were told that there wasn’t an address like this. Invoice from the scammer. “They [police] saw the name Zephne and said someone reported a similar case in Blaauwberg.”

A few days later they found the address in Blaauwberg, only to learn they’d been taken for a ride. The upset mother says: “When we got to the address in Moolman Road and knocked on the door, a lady came out and said the house is not for hire or any rentals. “We called Gary and he gave lots of stories, this is when we knew that this wasn’t a legit thing.”

She says Perfect Holidays Cape Town has now blocked her, adding: “It is an embarrassment and Christmas is around the corner.” A case of theft was registered at the Belhar Police Station and the family received a case number, however, police couldn’t confirm it on Wednesday. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kindly be advised that your enquiry will receive attention tomorrow when we are in a position to access the system.”

The Daily Voice reached out to Perfect Holidays Cape Town via their WhatsApp business number, but the calls were not answered. However, Zephne responded to texts and claiming: “I’m currently not aware of the allegations, however you can contact our offices.” She referred us to Gary but phone calls and emails to the details provided went unanswered. Minutes later, Zephne deleted the entire WhatsApp conversation.

Payment proof on holiday house. Irene Smith, the legitimate owner of the Blaauwberg house, says she is aware of the scam. Irene tells the Daily Voice: “I belong to a WhatsApp group and I see this all the time. “People from overseas book accommodation but when they arrive here, they don’t have any.”