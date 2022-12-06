A Mitchells Plain man has released a children’s book based on the kids from his community. Paulvin Webster, who launched his second book, Captain AK and Mr. Shooz, on Saturday in Beacon Valley, says the idea came after he noticed that some of the laaities from the area don’t have proper shoes.

“A friend and I launched a running programme where we would take a jog and collect the kids in the area,” he says. “One thing that we noticed was that kids wanted to join us but some of them didn’t have shoes as some were running sandals.” He says after having no luck with sponsors to help the kids with shoes, he started working on the book.

“I had the story and then wrote the book,” he says. “The book is about two characters, the main one is Mr. Shooz who distributes shoes in the city but couldn’t provide shoes this year as there was not enough.” PROCEEDS: Raise funds for kiddie shoes Without giving too much details away about the plot, he says Mr. Shooz then seeks help from various characters, including a superhero called Captain AK.

Webster tells the Daily Voice that the self-published book cost R150 but all the proceeds will go towards shoes for the kids as well as sanitary pads for girls. “I don’t want to be known for only doing community work, the goal is to donate the funds to NPOs such as the one I saw on TV somewhere on a farm in the Western Cape, where a pensioner is knitting washable pads. “Also organisations such as Run for Schools who help kids with shoes, there’s many but for now, it’s first in that community,” he says, referring to Beacon Valley.