An “innocent” Lotus River father died during a drive-by shooting as skollies hijack e-hailing cars to carry out gang hits. The hartseer family of Nathaniel Hill, 42, have been left traumatised after arriving at the scene in Buck Road to find him slumped next to a pole, after being shot twice while standing at a winkel last week.

Grassy Park police station commander Dawood Laing said that the dad of one is the latest casualty in a gang war between the Dog Pounds and Six Bobs. “The two have been fighting for some time and there has been a range of failed hits,” Laing explained. “On Thursday night the Dog Pounds gang booked an Uber and when the driver arrived they held him up at gunpoint and locked him in a container.

“They then drove his Datsun and went to carry out the shootings. “At the shop they shot three people, of which two were Six Bobs but they also killed an innocent 42-year-old man.” TRAGIC: Nathaniel was killed outside a Buck Road winkel Nathaniel’s mother Florida, 69, said her son worked at Schreuder and Sons and also did plumbing.

“On Thursday he came home and I sent him to help someone with a geyser,” she explained. “He was coming back home and stopped at the shop and that is when he was shot. “He has a 17-year-old daughter and she is not doing well.

“He was the baby and always such a giving person and so helpful,” Florida added. Laing said that while attending the scene at about 10pm, cops were informed about a car alight near Stephen Road Primary. “After this shooting they [Nathaniel’s shooters] drove down 6th Avenue and shot another skollie before taking the car to the school and setting it on fire,” he added.

“Luckily the community and the fire department acted quickly so hopefully we can retrieve DNA in the vehicle.” The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the blaze was extinguished prior to their arrival with fire extinguishers. Cops traced the e-hailing driver, who was locked up in a container, Laing added.