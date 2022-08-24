A Bonteheuwel resident is dedicated to keeping the area clean and on Monday night she and a team of neighbours stopped people from dumping dirt on a nearby field. Sumaya Davids, 54, says: “We have a group of people here that keep an eye out for people that come dump their dirt on the fields and the canals, so on Monday I got a call that there was a lady emptying two bins on the field near my house in Swartysterhout Street so after 8pm.

“When I got there a few of the neighbours had already approached her to stop. “I told the lady that she will not dump anything here on the field and I made her pick up the stuff that she had already thrown on the ground.” In a short video sent to the Daily Voice, the lady can be seen picking up bags of vullis with her hands while community members watched on.

DEDICATED: Sumaya clearing field Sumaya says: “I am happy to say that there is a lekker group of people that help me keep the area clean and we have a lot of clean-ups in the area. “The busiest nights are Thursday because that is bin day and if people miss the trucks then they give money to the tik koppe to clean the bins but they just end up dumping it on the fields and the canals. “It causes problems because then you get rats and it blocks up the canal with sewage water.