A soccer star from Bonteheuwel desperately wants to showcase his talent on the international stage after he was chosen to play at the prestigious Dallas Cup in Texas, USA. Liam Manuel, 11, was selected to represent his team, Ubuntu Football Academy, at the tournament taking place in March next year.

The Dallas Cup is the most competitive international youth soccer tournament in the world, where teams from 30 different countries take part in the competition every year. Liam was awarded the opportunity following his impressive performances throughout the season. The Grade 6 learner from E. A. Janari Primary School started playing at the age of six and is now looking for an early breakthrough in the big leagues. TALENT: Liam of the Ubuntu Football Academy TOPS: Liam Manuel, 11, with his many awards Liam says: "I feel excited about this tournament because it is not just anyone that can go play there. I give glory to God also."

Liam and his teammates will play in the U13 group and he says: “I am super excited as soccer scouts from many US universities and colleges will be at the tournament looking for players to whom they could offer scholarships.” However, the young midfielder’s dreams are in jeopardy as his family cannot afford the R61 500 needed. Liam says: “I am appealing for your sponsorship to help create the experience of a lifetime for me and my 17 teammates.”