A non-profit organisation (NPO) in Bonteheuwel called Scouts for Kids are appealing for donations to keep their community feeding scheme helping mense in need. Founder Warren October registered his NPO in 2020. They run a weekly feeding scheme depending on donations, an after-school sports programme with table tennis, athletics and soccer at the community centre from Monday to Thursday, and also take six to 10 years-old laaities on hikes.

“Many of our children have parents, but they are absent in their lives or they don’t have much to give and it breaks my heart when the children come asking for food and I have to turn them away because there is niks. DOING GOOD: Aunty Moena and Warren October “It means so much to them when they reach out to us especially on their birthday and ask for a R5 or a chocolate. Simple things like that puts a smile on their faces. “With the feeding scheme, we cater for those who are under-privileged, but we always ensure that our children get first priority.