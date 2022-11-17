A Bonteheuwel mother is asking for help to find her daughter who went missing after being hospitalised for a collapsed lung. Fagmieda Morris, 26, from Brooklyn, was admitted to Tygerberg Hospital on November 5.

Her mom Kashiefa Fuscher says she was told of her daughter being missing on Thursday, November 10. “The hospital contacted me to say that my daughter is missing from the hospital,” she says. “She was admitted because her one lung collapsed and she had TB. While she was in hospital she was not doing well and didn’t look good, she could not even walk on her own then she would become tired.

“The doctors said they are going to transfer her to DP Marais Hospital because she needed to stay long in hospital.” Morris has two children aged two and eight. “She was on drugs, she used to stroll in Brooklyn but when she got sick. She went to live with her sister in Valhalla Park and she was off the drugs,” says Kashiefa.

She says the hospital staff phoned her twice on Thursday and Friday to ask if her daughter is with her. When the Daily Voice phoned the hospital the newspaper was told that Morris was discharged on Friday, November 11 at 11.45am. But, Kashiefa says: “How can she be discharged if she went missing on Thursday, these people are lying.” Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar claims that Fagmieda ran away.