A 31-year-old man was arrested after a tip-off led police to a yaardt in Bonteheuwel propvol stolen goed from a nearby school on Friday night. Ward Councillor, Angus McKenzie says the bra and a group of boys stole a klomp items from Bonteheuwel High, but they did not make it far.

“The guys stole computers, marching band and office equipment from the school, but they hid in a yard less than 500 metres away in Essenhout Street,” he says. “A call was put out in the community for information which could ensure an arrest and, more importantly, the return of these very critical items. “Thankfully, a number of individuals provided our tip-off line with credible and strong information which led to the arrest and recovery of the stolen property.

“Those informants and the quick reaction of the Saps Bishop Lavis must be commended.” While the alleged skelm was arrested on Sunday, several laaities were also gevang at the scene. “It was mostly youngsters under the age of 18 that were involved while the investigation led police to the man that was arrested,” explains McKenzie.

“The group of youngsters that were apprehended were released a few hours later.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirms the arrest while the suspect will appear today on charges for possession of stolen property. “Bishop Lavis Saps together with the crime prevention unit followed up the information and found a number of stolen property identified by a teacher of the said school,” he says.