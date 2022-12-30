More than 40 young and underprivileged soccer players in Bonteheuwel received a pair of new soccer boots, shin guards, soccer bibs, balls and some refreshments at Vyeboom soccer field on Thursday. This initiative was made possible by Daily Voice readers after the Gino Oliver Foundation and VYV Community Development Outreach programme reached out for assistance with donations as youngsters were playing kaalvoet and in broken shoes.

The article caught the attention of Faith Love and Hope Foundation as well as the KB Social Group, who donated about 40 pairs of soccer boots to the laaities and hosted a soccer tournament to keep the kids occupied and off the streets during the holiday season. Percy Wilkinson from KB Social Group said: “We decided to make a small donation. “It was quite short notice but we managed to donate about 12 pairs of new boots to the youngsters.

“I am 72 years old but I played soccer in my day on the very same field in Bonteheuwel. “We just thought it was a good initiative, especially for youngsters from that community.” GIFTS: The new boots A grateful Gino Oilver from the Gino Oliver Foundation added that everyone was accommodated and the foundation will continue with this initiative.