The unfortunate reality is that some pupils won’t have what they need when schools reopen on January 17. But, Bonteheuwel mense are now on a mission to change things, as they are making good use of their crime WhatsApp groups by collecting stationery donations to help those in need.

According to ward councillor Angus McKenzie, they have used the WhatsApp groups as a channel to assist the most needy children in their streets. “We have set up all of our groups now for people in each street to donate stationery, school shoes and anything children would need for their school year,” McKenzie explained. Councillor Angus McKenzie So far, he said the donations have been coming through thick and fast and they will look to cover every street in Bonteheuwel.

“I am really encouraged that after just a day the donations are coming in already. “Obviously we won’t help everyone but within every street the most needy will be identified,” he added. Soraya Salie from the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies said she has already received a few donations to distribute.

“A very positive drive, I already have some school clothes. “What we do is that we take it to our nearest school in the area on the day when the school opens because the principal would know which of their learners are in need.” DRIVE: Soraya Salie. Resident Monica Jafta, 30, tells the Daily Voice that the stationery drive is a good thing as many parents can’t even afford the basic items.