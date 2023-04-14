The Bonteheuwel Metropolitan Sports Grounds continues to be the target of vandalism. Since Daily Voice published the facility’s woes last week, it has been burgled two more times, the latest incident taking place on Tuesday.

This time around, skelms broke in and ripped out all the ceiling boards in the kitchen. RELENTLESS: Kitchen. Shireen van der Ross, who lives on the sports grounds, says that every time she enters the hall, known as the White House, something new has been damaged or stolen. “It is heartbreaking to see what is happening here, but there’s nothing more I can do than to watch and fix,” she says.

More on this [PICS] Sports hall burgled 5 times

Since Daily Voice published the facility’s woes last week, it has been burgled two more times. Picture supplied She confirmed that there are security guards, but says their lives are in jeopardy as well. “The securities get gun-pointed in the middle of the night and then they have to run to the sub-council office. If there comes a group of five then obviously they are going to run away because they are scared,” she says. The Bonteheuwel Metropolitan Sports Grounds. Picture supplied The skollies previously broke down a gate and vandalised the hall and toilets and also stole the kitchen sink including the taps, copper pipes and electricity cables.