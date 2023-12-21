Bonteheuwel residents got a groot skrik when they discovered an ATM that had been destroyed by skollies yesterday morning. Video footage of the damaged Absa ATM at Kaybees Shopping Centre in Jakkalsvlei Avenue made the rounds in WhatsApp crime groups, and a woman is heard accusing the suspect of failing the community.

The woman says: “This is what Bonteheuwel people think of our community, vandalising stuff that we need.” It was initially believed that the ATM was bombed as the skelms tried to get the cash, however, ward councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed that it was vandalised and no explosives were used. McKenzie says: “Fortunately no money was stolen out of the ATM, but what has now transpired is that an entire community is left to either pay additional bank charges at another ATM or pay taxi fare to get to an Absa ATM.”

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie. File photo Saps did not respond to queries about the incident. Mckenzie said it was shocking the lengths skelms would go to. He says: “I condemn these actions of these gangsters, I think it is extremely concerning that individuals in our community will go to these lengths to make things bad for the greater community.”