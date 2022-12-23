A skelme couple from Parkwood who robbed an old man as he made his way to work will make their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court after being caught by neighbourhood watch patrollers. The duo, who have been dubbed “Bonnie and Clyde” by cops, were bust on Tuesday morning after they attacked an unsuspecting oupa who was walking to work.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the ou skelms were working with a third accomplice who managed to escape. “The 59-year-old man was walking to work in Vlamboom Road in Ferness Estate when he was approached by the three suspects,” he explains. “They threatened him with an unknown weapon shortly after 6am and demanded he hand over his backpack where he was keeping his valuables such as his wallet, money, cellphone and other items.”

Laing says the traumatised ou man ran to local neighbourhood watch patrollers who immediately went on the hunt for the boewe. COMMANDER: Dawood Laing. “He gave a good description of their clothing and the patrollers got hold of the couple while the third skelm managed to escape with the bag. “They were trying to keep the two suspects together as they waited for police to arrive but the 31-year-old male, who is also a member of the Six Bobs gang, became violent and resisted arrest. He sustained head injuries in the struggle,” he adds.

Laing says both skurke were brought to the police station along with the victim, who gave a statement. But cops got a skrik when the 20-year-old girlfriend piemped. “As they were being taken out of the van, the woman threw a spectacle case under the van. She was caught by one of the officers who picked it up and asked the complainant if he recognised it. “He confirmed it belonged to him and was in his bag at the time of the robbery and that is when she turned around to piemp,” he explains.