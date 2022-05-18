The Cape Town Magistrates’ Court was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported on Tuesday morning.
The police’s explosives unit was dispatched to the court and the area was cordoned off.
Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident and said the building was evacuated at 9.30am.
“According to reports, the receptionist received a telephone call from an anonymous caller alleging that there is a bomb inside court 22 and 23, at Cape Town Magistrates’ Court building.
“SAPS K9 Unit members were dispatched to attend to the bomb threat,” Van Wyk said.
Nothing was found however and by midday, people were queueing to re-enter the courtroom.