The police’s explosives unit was dispatched to the court and the area was cordoned off.

The Cape Town Magistrates’ Court was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident and said the building was evacuated at 9.30am.

“According to reports, the receptionist received a telephone call from an anonymous caller alleging that there is a bomb inside court 22 and 23, at Cape Town Magistrates’ Court building.

“SAPS K9 Unit members were dispatched to attend to the bomb threat,” Van Wyk said.