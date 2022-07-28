Macassar residents got a skrik when they found a bomb at a local beach. Councillor Peter Helfrich says that beachgoer Esmarie Fourie shared a picture of the explosive device she had picked up on Macassar Beach on a Facebook group dedicated to the areas of Strand, Gordon’s Bay, Somerset West and Stellenbosch on Monday.

“She stated on her post that she had dug it up on the beach and asked if anyone knew what it was,” says Helfrich. “She also stated that there were names printed on it in black but she could not see [what the wording was.] “She eventually contacted South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Explosives Unit who came out to assess the item and eventually took it away.”

SHOCKING: Bomb found Helfrich says the dangerous find concerned residents and they asked him to intervene. “Residents immediately suspected the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) which is situated right next to where the item was found. “I received a speedy response from them stating that their experts have closely studied the photographs of the ammunition.