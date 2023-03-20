There are not enough defence advocates to represent the Parkwood mob accused of murdering Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala, the Western Cape High Court has heard. The group made their first appearance on Friday, where they all dressed in white t-shirts and appeared calm in the dock.

The group face a slew of charges after beating the 30-year-old man from Dunoon on May 31, after falsely accusing him of trying to kidnap two meisies while trying to complete a trip. Videos of the attack show an angry group of more than 100 mense hitting him with poles, spades and other objects as skollies strip his car and set his corpse alight. According to the indictment, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg and Jaydon Felix will stand trial and could face life in prison if found guilty of murder.

The documents reveal that Leeman started the attack and instigated the violence and false claims that Mafalala was a kidnapper. Parkwood attack “The deceased was waiting for his next fare in the Parkwood area. Whilst waiting he was approached by accused number one [Leeman] and two [Nuwat] who started questioning him as to why he is in the Parkwood area.” The indictment says that Leeman instructed Nuwat to go into the Cape Flats community and tell mense he had found the person kidnapping children in Parkwood.

The State alleges that as Nuwat left, Leeman started assaulting Mafalala and as the group arrived they all joined in on the assault using poles, spades and other unknown objects. The mense also stole Mafalala’s shoes, cellphone, car amplifier, car wheels and car battery. The post-mortem report has revealed that Mafalala died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head.