Bolt has suspended a male driver after a young woman using the taxi service was almost kidnapped. The 20-year-old meisie, who works as a receptionist, booked the taxi from her workplace in Sea Point after her shift ended at 7pm last Wednesday.

She was on her way to Retreat Day Hospital as she was not feeling well due to a nose bleed throughout the day. It is alleged that the driver asked her to sit in front and then tried to use pepper spray on her. The woman shared her ordeal on Facebook.

FEAR: The driver who was suspended “This driver asked if I could sit in the passenger seat, I asked why and he said because of the traffic.” She says she asked where he was from and he said Bellville. “What made me stressed was the fact that he had no idea where we are off to, but he did not even bother looking on Google Maps but was on WhatsApp chatting to someone.”

She says she started to panic as he was fiddling with something. “I eventually put my flashlight on asking what he was up to, he (looked) shocked and said nothing (but) my gut feeling was telling me this guy was about to do something here. “I used my flash and saw him grab something, wanting to use it on me, and I grabbed it and saw it was pepper spray.

“I shouted stop this car (and) he left me at a bridge where there is only bushes and trees with no houses around, close to UCT in Mowbray.” Her mother says she got a skrik when her daughter called her around 8pm, crying: “Mommy, I need urgent help.” “She always sends me a screenshot when she requests a driver,” the mom adds.

“Her boyfriend tracked her to where exactly she is and my husband went to fetch her (and found her) wandering at Cross Campus Road at UCT. ‘My husband took her straight to Retreat Day Hospital and a J88 form was opened.” The mother says they have not yet opened a police case nor has her daughter gone back to work because she fears for her life, as the driver knows where she works.