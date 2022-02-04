An Athlone resident claims she was viciously assaulted by a Bolt driver who refused to give her a discount.

The 48-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she used the service on January 21 to get to the CBD for a job interview at a restaurant in Burg Street.

“This guy pulled up by my house and after checking if it was the right car, I got in and told him where I wanted to go,” she explains.

“He first drove in a different direction and when I asked him where he was going, he got very aggressive with me and then he checked for the right address.

“When we got to the location, I asked him for the price and he said it was R90, but I saw that I qualified for a 19% discount and when I asked him about it, so he shouted, ‘I do not care about the f***ing discount, give me the money you b****.”

The woman said she was shocked by the driver’s response and refused to pay the R90.

“I figured with the discount that it would be about R50 or so, and I gave him that with all the change I had and went into the restaurant,” she says.

“I sat there for a few minutes, getting myself ready for the interview when suddenly the driver burst through the doors and grabbed me by my arm.

“He dragged me out in the street, swearing at me and demanding I pay him while he also took my phone and bent it till it broke, until a guy came to stop him.

“I went to the police station and they arrested him, while he was also telling me that he was not the registered driver of the car.”

Gareth Taylor, the SADC Regional Manager at Bolt confirms the driver, Siphelo, is an operator on their platform.

“Bolt is aware of the incident that took place on the 21st of January in Cape Town between a Bolt driver and passenger,” he says.

BUSTED: Bolt driver Siphelo

He said anyone being harassed during a Bolt trip should report it through the Support tab in the passenger app, so that Bolt can investigate further and take appropriate action.

“Any driver implicated in an incident that SAPS is investigating is immediately suspended from the platform until the investigation is complete and is only cleared to drive with the platform again once SAPS has cleared them of any wrongdoing,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest of the 39-year-old man who is facing charges of common robbery in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court.

“The case was remanded to Wednesday, 9 March, and he was released on a warning to reappear on the mentioned date,” he added.

The woman, meanwhile said she has moved house out of fear that the driver would return as he threatened to hurt her “even more” while he was being arrested.

