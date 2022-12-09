Tears flowed in court after the magistrate ruled that the 11 people who allegedly killed Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala will stay in the mang. The accused, who all wore white shirts, were also told they will be indicted to the Western Cape High Court in January.

Mafalala had received a request to pick up someone in the area but when he arrived he was accused of kidnapping children. He was robbed of his cellphone, the Toyota Avanza he drove was burnt, and his battery and audio system were stolen. Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Charne Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Romano Witbooi, Cheslin Spannenberg and a teenaged laaitie were charged with his murder after police used video footage of the gruesome killing to track down the suspects.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa penned a 13-page bail judgement but cut it down to six. In the document, he stated: “It is clear in the present matter, that the material facts of what the respective applicants’ parts in the offences charged are, is in dispute, and remains unresolved. Bail is denied.” Supporters of the suspects were not happy with the judgement; some walked out as those in the dock burst out in tears.

The Mafalala family said they were happy with the outcome. Sister Bulelwa added: “At first it was us who were crying in court and now the tables have turned. “We are happy with the progress of the case, that it will now go to the high court. We hope they will be jailed for life.