A die-hard Springbok fan tragically passed away moments after the Rugby World Cup final, plunging his community into mourning, with many saying he would have loved to see the Bokke’s victory tour on Friday. The Boks won their fourth World Cup title on Saturday after beating archrivals the All Blacks 12-11 in the final.

However, minutes after the final whistle blew, Bok fan Andrew van Wyk, 58, died of a suspected heartache while celebrating in the street with his Macassar community. Rugby World Cup 2023 - Final - New Zealand v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes His hartseer widow, Catherina, said the one moment they were celebrating the Boks’ victory, and the next she found Van Wyk’s body lying in the street. She says: “Ons het die match saam gekyk, en hy was heel happy in die huis. When it came to the end and he saw the final, he still told me, ‘I mos said South Africa is going to win’.”

She adds Van Wyk went outside and moments later, shocked neighbours came to call her, saying: “When I got there he was already lying there, it wasn’t nice.” WIDOW: Catherina van Wyk. Picture: Byron Lukas Van Wyk’s cause of death is yet to be made known. Catherina claims although her husband was in relatively good health, she suspects it may have been a heart attack, as her he was very excited after the win.

She says: “He was excited about the win just like he was for all the other matches. He had this happiness about him.” His son Aldrich told the Daily Voice that his father was looking forward to meeting the Boks one day. Aldrich says: “He told me that if the Boks win and tour the different provinces, he wants to meet them. But that won’t happen anymore.”

Aldrich says his father was looking forward to meeting the Boks one day. Picture: Byron Lukas The Boks will be touring Cape Town on Friday, giving mense a chance to get a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Cup. The procession will move through the streets of the CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel, preceded by a mini concert at the iconic Grand Parade in front of City Hall at 10am. Aldrich adds: “He always wanted to meet Siya Kolisi, he always said Kolisi is the perfect leader. This was his dream to meet him also.”