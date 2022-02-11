A woman has been arrested for posing to be a real estate agent and trying to steal money from an unsuspecting buyer.

The woman told clients she was working for Zolam Properties in Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha.

But the agency’s manager Bukiwe Gomo says they don’t know her at all.

She says a woman came to her on Wednesday, saying her brother was trying to buy a house in Nyanga.

CONFIRMATION: Zolam Properties. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“They had become suspicious because she asked for R5000 without any form of documents and he knew that he was being scammed.

“She showed me this woman’s picture and asked if she worked with us.

“I told her I had never met the woman before, and she cooked up a plan to bring the suspect to our office.”

Bukiwe says Thursday morning the buyer’s sister and the fraudster arrived at their office.

“The fraudster walked in and told our receptionist to explain the procedure to the client.

“Of course, our receptionist was shocked because she doesn’t know the suspect.”

LEFT SHOCKED: Bukiwe Gomo. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

She says she confronted the fraudster about using the company’s name.

“She eventually told me that she is working with other people, and that she had joined the illegal realtor business.

“I called the police and told them everything and she was arrested.”

Bukiwe warns people to be careful of finding realtors on Facebook.

“The house was being sold for R180 000 which is way below the municipal value which is R380 000.”

IMPOSTER: Fraudster in police van. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says a case of fraud was opened.

“This office can confirm that an adult female was arrested this morning in Lingelethu West on a charge of fraud after she presented herself as an agent working for an estate agency with the intention to gain from it financially.”

The suspect was expected to make her court appearance in Khayelitsha once she has been charged.

[email protected]