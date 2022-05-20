Formula one fan and science whizz-kid Dashayin Gilbert has done Mzansi proud by winning a bronze medal at a major science fair in the USA last week. Known as Dash, the 16-year-old Stellenbosch resident won the prize in the physics and astronomy category for his project entitled “Formula One Aerodynamics” at the Regeneration International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta.

The Curro Durbanville Grade 11 student’s project helps people understand the aerodynamics behind his favourite sport. He qualified for the international fair by winning the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists last year. “My project is based on research and comparative analysis of fluid dynamics,” he explains.

“The main idea of my project is about financial efficiency, as the development of aerodynamics in all regions of science is extremely expensive, since either wind tunnel testing or computational fluid dynamics programmes are used.” After winning the award, Dash says he hopes to study engineering after finishing school and start working towards his dream of being part of a F1 pit crew. Dash was the only South African flying the flag in Atlanta, as he was one of seven local teens who entered the fair.

Four of the other candidates, Audrey Hunn, Sarah Hackland, Michael Shepstone and Ra’ees de Witt, are also from schools in Stellies while Sachin Mohan and Kutlwano Tshatiwa represented Johannesburg and Madikwe respectively. Nthato Minyuku, Eskom executive for government and regulatory affairs, said the power supplier is proud of each of the young scientists who took part in the fair. “We are proud of all the budding scientists who represented South Africa well on the global stage.