Imam Mufti Ebrahim Smith from the Al Alamiya masjid in Schaapkraal has urged the community not to support crime by buying stolen items. The imam said his mosque was targeted twice just before the new year with crooks making off with more than R50 000 worth of stolen goods.

“We were hit twice in one week, on December 22 and 29. “We don’t know how many people it is, but it has to be a group because some of the things are way too heavy to carry out man-alone,” he explained. Smith said of the items that were stolen, one was an amplifier system, a sound system, the masjid’s safe and roof sheeting.

Boewe came back and broke into the kitchen, stealing a gas burner, gas tanks, urns and pots, according to Smith. TARGET: Al Alamiya masjid has been burgled twice. Picture supplied He said the things the skelms couldn’t get, they damaged. “They cut all the wiring, broke windows, and even took the Qu’ran and threw it on the floor.

“I think that is what got to me the most because they desecrated the holy book.” He said that the skelms’ doings didn’t deter him from spreading the word. “The mosque is still open, we had to close the madrasa but we will still be giving back to the community.” He said the community should also protect their Godly sanctuaries: “This is the community’s home, doesn’t matter what type of place of worship, be it a church, mosque, or synagogue, all these places should be treated with respect.

“These people are not only stealing from the worship place, but stealing from the community as well.” Smith said while some of the items were returned, they were still looking for the other valuable goods. “We know there’s a few of them involved because we found knives and cutters, so we are urging the community to be on the lookout.”