A 13-year-old laaitie was attacked with a rifle for making a number two in a vineyard. A 44-year-old Malmesbury farmer was arrested for the attack on the Grade 7 learner of Anne Pienaar Primary School.

The owner of Die Slot farm and Babylon’s Peak Wine Farm, Stephan Basson, made his first appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the assault which left Keanan Lambrecht with injuries to his face. The boer was released on R2 000 bail. Lambrecht’s mom, Carmelita, 46, says her son was left traumatised after he was allegedly klapped in the face with a rifle last Saturday morning.

Eina: Keanan’s Lambrecht’s face. Carmelita says: “Keanan is just 13 years old and was walking past the farm to his aunty’s house. “He needed to make a number two and decided to relieve himself in the vineyard and that is when the farm owner came. “He accused Keanan of stealing his pipes or taps and hit him with the rifle in his face and you can still see the mark.

“The farm is exposed to anyone walking past and the tikkoppe are known for stealing taps and other metal items from everywhere, not just the farms. “He made a false accusation and attacked a child with a firearm for no reason so we opened a case against him.” Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, confirms Malmesbury police are investigating a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against the farm owner.