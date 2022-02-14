A skelm landed up sleeping in a prison cell after he was caught hiding under the bed of an ouma’s home he had just burgled.

The thief and an accomplice ransacked the home of the New Horizons pensioner on Friday, stealing her groceries and money.

While one managed to escape, the other was trapped inside the house as the community surrounded the Ostrich Crescent property.

Police dogs managed to sniff out the boef under the bed, who then piemped his partner in crime.

MESSY: Room turned upside down. Picture supplied

Grassy Park SAPS commander Colonel Dawood Laing says cops were called to the scene shortly before 3am where they were told by neighbours that the skelm had broken into the ouma’s house while she was away.

“The homeowner was visiting her daughter in Lavender Hill and it was found that the suspects had broken the roof tiles to gain entry to the house,” explains Laing.

“When they arrived, they could hear someone inside the house but the suspect switched off the lights and hid himself inside. They tracked down the homeowner and got Steenberg SAPS to fetch her and bring her to New Horizons.”

The 50-year-old ouma, who asked not to be named, tells the Daily Voice she got a shock to receive the call: “The police were so nice they came to fetch me and I opened for them.

“The thieves completely trashed my house and they had packed all the groceries from the fridge and were ready to leave with it. They took appliances and R300 that I put in my Bible and that was my last money.”

Laing says as cops entered they found the home had been ransacked.

RANSACK: Duo trashed the New Horizons home. Picture supplied

“The K9 Unit called for the suspect to come out and surrender himself but he refused despite several warnings.

“The dogs were sent in and he was found lying under the bed and the dog bit him.

“After being arrested, he turned around and piemped his friend who was with him and took the police to his friend’s house.

“When they got there, they found the second suspect in his bed pretending to be asleep and he was also arrested.”

Laing says one of the suspects was found with the R300 and he told cops he planned to buy drugs with it.

“The community really came out and supported officers by providing extra lighting and when the officers had to go onto their properties to secure the scene, they had no problems.

“This is the type of support the police need.”

The two suspects appeared in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today on charges of housebreaking and possession of stolen goods.

