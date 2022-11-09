A blind woman led a community to the body of a mom who was allegedly raped and killed by her ex-lover. Thandazwa Booi, 31, was busy with her client’s hair when the suspect – who is on the run – approached her.

He first bought her booze and then took her to his shack in Island informal settlement. She was later heard by her blind neighbour screaming for help. Her brother Andile says: “At the time of the murder, I was out with my friends drinking and when I returned, my girlfriend, who is visually impaired, told me that she heard my sister screaming.

“I was not able to check that because of the condition I was in. The following morning, she told me again that I should check on him whose shack is next to mine.” FATAL DISCOVERY: Where Thandazwa’s body was stashed The grief-stricken man says he went to the suspect and confronted him about what he heard. “He was standing outside and he said he didn’t have the keys to his shack,” Andile adds.

“I left him and went to another section. While I was away my brother decided to break the door. That is when he made the grisly discovery. “My sister was under his bed, she had been bludgeoned to death, her eye popped out.” Thandazwa had been with the suspect for only two months before he allegedly became abusive.

‘WEAPON’: Found at scene. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “They had been apart for three weeks when he murdered her,” he says. “I gave him a place to stay, he seemed nice. “I trusted him and then in the end, he killed my sister and then ran away.”

The Makhaza community is now demanding a temporary police station which was promised to them by the police ministry. Sanco chairperson Myolisi Magibisela tells the Daily Voice: “This is on Bheki Cele because he came to us and promised that on November 1, we would have a police station in the form of prefabs, and that didn’t happen. “If we had visible policing such incidents would not be this much.”

ISSUE: Myolisi Magibisela. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says they are investigating an inquest docket. “This office can confirm that the police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after they attended a scene in Island informal settlement in Makhaza,” Van Wyk says. “On Sunday, at approximately 7pm, police were shown the body of a 31-year-old female, who was declared dead in a shack.