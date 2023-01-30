Cops are looking for assistance identifying the body of a woman who was discovered on Camps Bay Beach.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “A passer-by spotted the body of an unknown female on the beach in Camps Bay in the early hours of Saturday, January 28.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.
“Camps Bay police registered an inquest for further investigation.”
Anyone with information who can assist with the identification of the victim can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.