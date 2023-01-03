A Tafelsig man says he couldn’t believe his eyes after discovering a body on Mnandi Beach. Nathan Abrahams, 38, explains that he and his father-in-law discovered the corpse while taking his dogs for their routine beach walk on Friday.

“Ons het ons in ons p*** geskrik, we didn’t know what to do,” says the shocked man. “At first we thought it was a dead seal because they are always lying on the beach. “But we moved closer. That’s when I saw this thing had a skull and it was a person. I was shocked,” he adds.

Nathan says after examining the decomposed body up close and contemplating what they should do, he then made contact with emergency services. “We were just standing there and looking at it, that is when I dialled the emergency number on my phone. “The police came but they didn’t really speak to me. They came the same day to my house but I wasn’t home,” he says.

Nathan tells the Daily Voice that he is in shock and gets grille thinking about the discovery. “I have never seen something like this before, this is stuff that only happens in movies.” Meanwhile, Mitchells Plain police are seeking assistance from the public following the gruesome find.