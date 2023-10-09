The body of a man who had been shot and killed was found on an open field in Vogelvlei, Wesbank, on Sunday morning. Resident Lu-Anne Julies said she last saw Chad Ocks just before 8am.

“I came to get my phone here at their house and he still came from the back because he has a Wendy house in the backyard,” Lu-Anne explains. “The last time I saw him was before I went to church, he was at the shop, he gave in a Stoney cooldrink bottle at the shop while walking with his grass cutter. “Something told me to give him the R2 I had and I thought to myself, ‘why would I give him a R2 today out of the blue?’ But I said, ‘hierso’ and he took it.”

Chad’s mom, Aloise Ocks, said she last saw her son the previous night. “He usually comes in the house in the morning before going out on his werkies because he cuts people’s grass. “I didn’t see him on Sunday morning until someone came to call us and said he was lying there on the field,” the hartseer woman says.