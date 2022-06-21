Grassy Park Police have opened an inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man whose body was found on a veldjie Monday morning. Grassy Park police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says officers were called to the scene shortly after 7am yesterday where a passer-by made the discovery.

“The body was found at 7.35am and police were called to the scene on the corner off First Avenue and Rooikrans Street in Grassy Park. “On arrival, the officers found the deceased lying on his back surrounded by furniture and a blanket.” Laing says as officers questioned those nearby they were informed that the man was homeless and lived on the veldjie.

“According to the reports from other homeless people at the scene, they confirmed he lived on the veldjie with them. “They told the officers that the night before the deceased had complained about having pains and had suffered from asthma. They said he had wandered off and they later discovered his body.” Laing says the body had no visible injuries and cops do not suspect foul play.