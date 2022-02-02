Police need help identifying the body of a man found on the dunes near Macassar beach on Tuesday morning.

Captain FC Van Wyk, the police spokesperson, says the body was found by a jogger who called police.

“Macassar members received a phone call from a Law Enforcement member of an unidentified body that was lying in the bushes nearby Macassar beach.

“On arrival, they found the body of male dressed in black and white takkies, black jeans, brown leather belt, black underwear and all colour T-shirt between 30 and 40 years old.

“A member of the public was running through the area when he noticed the deceased on his back.

“He went looking for help and noticed a member of Law Enforcement and informed him.”

INFORMED: FC van Wyk. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA Pictures

The jogger, Ayanda Maxhayi, says he got a groot skrik when he spotted the body.

“I was so scared, I immediately turned around and informed the officer.

“It’s horrific to see a lifeless body lying like that.

“The strange thing is there was no blood or any visible wounds.

“It’s hard to say what happened to him. Maybe he was dumped there.

“I jog that route regularly as I am preparing for the Cape Peninsula Half Marathon, I never saw such a thing.

“He’s unfamiliar, we couldn't identify him,” says Ayanda.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Mboniswa on 021 857 7100.

[email protected]