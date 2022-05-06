A Delft community has been left shocked after the discovery of the body of a young woman covered with a vinyl carpet. Thandile Sotashe, 22, was last seen by her friend around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman who wishes to remain anonymous says: “I was with her and then she told me that she was going with a group of people. “I didn’t want to go with them so I decided to go home. In the morning I woke up and heard that there was a body found down the road.” She says she was shocked when she learnt that it was her friend.

“She was dressed in a brown jersey and purple pants, she still had shoes on. “People say that she was heard shouting that she would rather die than be raped. I don’t know who she was with at the time of her death.” The friend says every time she walks by the illegal dumping site where Thandile was found, she gets emotional.

“It hurts every time I walk past there. I keep seeing the carpet that she was covered with.” Police spokeswoman Ndakhe Gwala has confirmed the incident. “The body of a 21-year-old female was found lying in Smoke Street, Delft, at around 9.16am on Wednesday.