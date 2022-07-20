The police’s Anti-Gang Unit needs assistance in identifying the bodies of two men who were stabbed and dumped under a bridge in a busy road in Parow. The bodies wrapped in blankets were spotted on Cloete Street along the railway line at around 7.40am on Monday.

A source close to the investigation says: “We suspect that they were dumped about an hour before they were found. “I don’t think they were dumped overnight, it is really baffling because that is a busy street with the taxis driving up and down. “My guess is that they were from Elsies River, Ravensmead areas, I doubt that they are from Parow.

“I suggest that those who have missing people should contact the police but the profile will happen soon and maybe their fingerprints will identify them.” Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the murders and says: “Police members of the Anti-Gang Unit are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the bodies of two unknown males found under a bridge in Parow. “Parow police attended a complaint on Monday. Upon arrival at the scene in Cloete Street, they found the bodies of two unknown males wrapped in blankets who sustained stab wounds to their bodies.