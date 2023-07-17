Bonteheuwel residents have called for intervention as dead bodies are piling up in the area. In the most recent shooting on Thursday, a 39-year-old man was killed and two petrol attendants injured at the Shell garage in Jakkalsvlei Laan.

The victim was shot in the head after two unknown males chased him through the garage. The two petrol attendants, aged 30 and 32, were also shot and taken to a hospital. WORRYING: Dead body at the Shell garage in Jakkalsvlei Laan. Pictures: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the shooting. “According to reports, two unidentified males approached the deceased and started shooting at him as he was running through the garage. The suspects chased him while shooting,” he said.

“They then injured the victims in the process and fatally wounded the deceased. A murder and three attempted murder cases were registered for investigation,” he explained. In recent days, the Bishop Lavis precinct saw more than eight murders, all gang-related. Resident Jerome Pretorius, 61, says the daily death toll is very concerning.

“It’s innocent people also and not only gangsters. Police are under-resourced, if you call them they come after two hours,” Jerome added. Amina Peterson tells the Daily Voice that she freezes with fear whenever the skote klap. “As ek die skote hoor dan freeze ek in my bed. It is very scary, it doesn’t get better, it gets worse,” she said.