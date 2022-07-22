The identities of the two victims found under a bridge near Cloete Street in Parow on Monday have been identified. The two men, aged 25 and 30, have been identified by their relatives.

The two victims, with stab wounds, were found wrapped in blankets on Monday. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “Parow police attended a complaint on Monday, July 18, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene in Cloete Street, they found the bodies of two unknown males wrapped in blankets who sustained stab wounds to their bodies,” said Swartbooi.

Earlier this week, Parow community activist Franchesca Walker said the community needed to have a campaign to call for the end of brutal crime in the area. “This kind of heinous act shocked the community. I mean, who would kill people and dump them? And what is worse is that they were wrapped with blankets. “The matter needs serious intervention from the police, and we cannot by any means allow or make it a norm that we have dumped bodies in our area. The people who have done this need to be taught a lesson by being harshly sentenced for the crime they did.