Mbekweni residents stumbled upon the bodies of a man and woman which were dumped in a canal. The man is said to be a black foreigner and the woman a coloured.

According to a police source, another man was murdered at the same spot a week earlier. The source tells the Daily Voice: “The victims were a couple and for now it is suspected that there may be a connection to the other body which was found a few metres from Saturday’s scene. The investigation has become intense.” The man’s top was pulled up to his chest, his pants were totally off and his face was hidden under a styrofoam container.

GRUESOME: Bodies found in canal in Mbekweni. Picture supplied A witness says he saw people running towards the scene and followed. body.copy.bold: “It was such a gruesome sight to see, the bodies were not placed together,” he explains. body.copy.bold: “The man was half-naked and they were clearly dragged to the canal. I couldn’t see if they had wounds or not, but this is becoming a dumping ground for dead bodies.”

body.copy.bold: Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says they are investigating murder. body.copy.bold: “Be advised that a double murder case is under investigation by Mbekweni police after two bodies of a male and female were discovered at Ring Road, Mbekweni. body.copy.bold: “They were found in a ditch in project two and New Drommedaris houses.

body.copy.bold: “According to reports, members received a complaint from two bodies at the mentioned address,” he adds. body.copy.bold: “On arrival the two bodies, an unknown male and female, were discovered. body.copy.bold: “Both victims’ ages [are] still unknown and no witnesses. Circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation. Motive is currently unknown.”