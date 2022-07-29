Members of a church in Scottsville were shocked to find their fence broken and a damaged BMW abandoned at the scene. It is believed that the driver crashed through the vibracrete of The Potters House Pentecostal Ministries in Frans Conradie Street at around 3am yesterday.

Beer bottles were found on the passenger side of the blue BMW. A 64-year-old congregant told the Daily Voice: “This is the fifth time that somebody crashed through our wall like this. Each time the drivers leave the cars and we are saddled with the cost of repairing the damage. Somebody alerted the church council early this morning.” A 30-year-old resident adds: “I heard the crash and when I arrived at the scene, the driver was already gone. The passenger was here and had a hole in his head.

“He was very deurmekaar. He was asking where he was and what had happened. “He said they had gotten a fine because the car didn’t have a licence disc or number plate. “He said that they were at a club in Durbanville. He kept asking where the driver was.”