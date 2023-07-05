The “bluelight bullies” accused of assaulting three men on the N1 in Gauteng have been criminally charged. Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has laid three charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one of pointing of a firearm and one of malicious damage to property at the Sandton police station against the group of VIP protection officers accused of beating three men in Joburg.

This is according to the SAPS, who said the three victims have since opened a case against the Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers. Mashatile said he was not in the car when his heavily armed bodyguards were filmed kicking in the heads of the victims. Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection officers. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA) It has also been confirmed that the victims are military trainees, while the driver is a member of the SA National Defence Force.

The SA Defence Union confirmed that the victims were SANDF members. “The victims were en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle while one of the occupants of the SUV was pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle,” said SANDU national secretary general, Pikkie Greeff. “The victims' vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUV exited their vehicles, surrounding the victims' vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen of the victims' vehicle and assault the occupants of the vehicle,” he said.