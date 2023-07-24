Eight VIP protection officers dubbed the “blue light bullies” have been arrested. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Sunday confirmed the arrest of the SAPS VIP Protection officers, accused of brutally assaulting three occupants of a civilian car.

IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu says the men were arrested Saturday night and processed at the Sandton SAPS. They were kept in a cell overnight and will face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of firearm when they appear in Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The officers are attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security complement.

AWARE: Deputy prez Paul Mashatile. File photo: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) They caused an outcry after a video went viral on social media showing the heavily armed men beating up a motorists and two of his passengers on the N1 highway between Joburg and Pretoria. Mashatile confirmed that he was aware of the incident and that the members had been assigned to him. He had also requested that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola investigate the matter and take appropriate action.