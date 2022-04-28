Blue Downs residents held an awareness campaign against gender-based violence in their area as the country celebrated Freedom Day on Wednesday.

The New Begin and Fountain Head residents walked for more than an hour handing out pamphlets in the areas.

Bahiejah Jackson says: “We did an awareness campaign around the areas of New Begin and Fountain Head with a pamphlet drive for GBV and child abuse.

“We invited the police to join us. Warrant Officer November Filander from Mfuleni Police Station was the guest speaker.

“We also had New Begin junior and Malibu dancers, we had a well-known rapper off the Cape Flats called Richinmind to do some motivational speaking regarding respect, and one youth speaker Anjo, a Grade 9 pupil of Malibu High.”

They started the walk around the area at 10.30am until 1pm.

“We walked around with the pamphlets and we went back to the tent where we held the event,” says Bahiejah.

“We were privileged to use the church in a white tent and the pastor did our closing prayer.”

Filander said they partnered with several organisations in the Mfuleni precinct.

“We are proud to be partners of the programme and we are also working with a girl who speaks on behalf of schools and also established a youth desk to fight against GBV, domestic, alcohol and child abuse.

“Mfuleni policing area ranks in the top eight of GBV-reported cases in the province.”

The officer says people who have projects in their areas can contact him at the police station so that he can bring their partners to attend.

“We go to schools also, we want to increase our visibility with the help of external stakeholders for a better impact and speak to the hearts of the people,” adds Filander.

