Cops have arrested a 20-year-old man after his father was brutally beaten to death with a hammer. The 53-year-old victim was killed in their family home in Lavender Hill on Saturday.

The son, alleges community activist and leader Howard Soetwater, had walked into his parents’ house in St Marks Street after 9pm, where his father Samuel Jacobs was sleeping while sitting on the couch and started beating him over the head with a hammer. Soetwater says the senseless murder had left the Lavender Hill community traumatised. Skok: Howard Soetwater. Picture: David Ritchie “As you know, Lavender Hill is known for gang- related issues, so this is a very uncommon and unfortunate thing,” he explains.

Soetwater claims the 20-year-old had previously been evaluated for his mental health and had been put on medication for his “angry outbursts”. The suspect’s 17-year-old sister told the Daily Voice that she and her younger sister had left the house when they heard a geraas. CRIME SCENE: St Mark’s Street in Lavender Hill. “Before we left my daddy was sitting on the couch, sleeping, my brother was also there and my mommy was standing outside watching us.

“We weren’t even down the road when we heard people shouting for help ... it sounded a lot like my mommy so we ran back. “When we got there our brother walked out of the gate and passed us, he looked like he was in a daze. “When we went inside we saw my father lying there with blood all around his head.”

The girl says when her brother returned later with the police, he did not seem to realise that he was the one who had swung the hammer. THE ALLEGED WEAPON: The hammer. She also confirms that her broertjie had “mental issues” but that the father and son had “no issues” between them. “He did attack our daddy before but not like this. Our father explained to us that he can’t help his angry outbursts. We are not angry at him and we can’t keep it against him because we know that if he was OK, he wouldn’t have done what he did,” she says.

“It does hurt, though, it hurts a lot because our father was crazy about us, especially my brother.” Jacobs’ wife was at the police station and couldn’t be reached for comment. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms Steenberg cops are investigating.