It was another rof tydjie yesterday for the family of slain Christel Moseadie, as they sat in the gallery of the Western Cape High Court listening to details about how her body was found. The forensic pathologist who was among one of the first people on the scene in Petersen’s Street, Hout Bay, said he found Christel naked and her face covered in blood, on the afternoon of November 7, 2019.

The pathologist recalled that the toilet was full of blood when he looked inside it, while he also noticed condoms laying around the 36-year-old’s body. The State is set to prove that it was Christel’s cousin Andrew, who she was looking after, who raped and killed her. ACCUSED: Andrew Moseadie in court for murder. According to the court documents, Andrew allegedly beat Christel into submission and stole her cellphone and shoes.

The court earlier this week heard that Andrew, according to his plea agreement, “did not mean to kill Christel and shocked himself when he realised what he had done”. However, the State’s expert witness Laura Peddle said she wouldn’t call the incident an accident, after recording 17 wounds on Christel’s body and also noting that she was most likely strangled over a long period of time. The court heard that Andrew took clean clothes to cover Christel’s corpse.

According to another State witness, Andrew sold his cousin’s Mobicel cellphone for R70 and bought a pakkie tik from the proceeds. While court proceedings were under way Andrew, sporting a teardrop tattoo under his right eye, sat with his head bowed but smiled while being walked back to the selle. Christel’s sister Shireen Marthinus, said her heart is broken after learning how her sister died.